Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 848 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $3,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 27.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,703,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,046,915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,787,088 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 485.8% in the first quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,241,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,729 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 55.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,609,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,999,000 after purchasing an additional 571,600 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 40.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,955,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,556,000 after purchasing an additional 564,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 1,595.1% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 571,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,435,000 after purchasing an additional 538,126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Crown Castle International from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.75.

Shares of Crown Castle International stock opened at $188.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.56, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.37. Crown Castle International Corp. has a twelve month low of $146.15 and a twelve month high of $204.62.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 18.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.47%.

In other news, Director J Landis Martin purchased 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $191.52 per share, for a total transaction of $804,384.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 141,755 shares in the company, valued at $27,148,917.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 4,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total value of $766,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,579,273.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

Featured Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.