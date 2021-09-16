Crown Resorts (OTCMKTS:CWLDF) Shares Down 33%

Shares of Crown Resorts Limited (OTCMKTS:CWLDF) traded down 33% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.01 and last traded at $7.01. 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.46.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.39 and its 200 day moving average is $9.72.

Crown Resorts Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CWLDF)

Crown Resorts Limited operates in the entertainment industry primarily in Australia. It operates through four segments: Crown Melbourne, Crown Perth, Crown Aspinalls, and Wagering & Online. The company owns and operates two integrated resorts, including Crown Melbourne and Crown Perth. Its Crown Melbourne resort comprises 2,628 gaming machines and 540 gaming tables; the Crown Towers Melbourne hotel with 481 guest rooms, the Crown Metropol Melbourne hotel with 658 guest rooms, and the Crown Promenade Melbourne hotel with 465 guest rooms; a conference center; banqueting facilities; restaurants and bars; and designer brands and retail outlets.

