Crust Network (CRU) Trading Down 3.4% Over Last Week

Crust Network (CURRENCY:CRU) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. Crust Network has a market capitalization of $85.95 million and approximately $6.38 million worth of Crust Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crust Network coin can currently be purchased for $42.06 or 0.00087691 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Crust Network has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.79 or 0.00062106 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002885 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67.26 or 0.00140235 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00013780 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $384.98 or 0.00802666 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00045936 BTC.

Crust Network Profile

Crust Network (CRYPTO:CRU) is a coin. It was first traded on September 16th, 2020. Crust Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,043,631 coins. Crust Network’s official Twitter account is @CrustNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Crust Network is https://reddit.com/r/CrustNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Buying and Selling Crust Network

