CryptEx (CRX) Price Tops $14.84 on Exchanges

CryptEx (CURRENCY:CRX) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. In the last seven days, CryptEx has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. CryptEx has a total market cap of $1.26 million and approximately $7,338.00 worth of CryptEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptEx coin can currently be purchased for $14.84 or 0.00031142 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CryptEx alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,705.46 or 1.00115790 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.49 or 0.00074470 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00008896 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $34.60 or 0.00072608 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 47.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00010496 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001576 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001154 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002122 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006258 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000143 BTC.

CryptEx Coin Profile

CryptEx (CRX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. CryptEx’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,000 coins. CryptEx’s official Twitter account is @ExLocker

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronosCoin is a scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, created with an airdrop fair launch and designed to be used as the main currency in the PennyAuction.Click website. Profits from bidding websites will be distributed across users via blockchain. “

Buying and Selling CryptEx

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptEx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CryptEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptEx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.