CryptoBlades (SKILL) Reaches Market Capitalization of $19.96 Million

CryptoBlades (CURRENCY:SKILL) traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. CryptoBlades has a total market cap of $19.96 million and $4.15 million worth of CryptoBlades was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CryptoBlades has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CryptoBlades coin can currently be bought for approximately $22.69 or 0.00047140 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002079 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002296 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.05 or 0.00072822 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.05 or 0.00122684 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.77 or 0.00176112 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,617.84 or 0.07516334 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $47,961.61 or 0.99643829 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $418.92 or 0.00870330 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002801 BTC.

CryptoBlades Coin Profile

CryptoBlades’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 879,525 coins. CryptoBlades’ official Twitter account is @bladescrypto

CryptoBlades Coin Trading

