CryptoFlow (CFL) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $346.00

CryptoFlow (CURRENCY:CFL) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. Over the last week, CryptoFlow has traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar. One CryptoFlow coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. CryptoFlow has a total market cap of $305,862.94 and approximately $346.00 worth of CryptoFlow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002274 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.91 or 0.00073313 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.75 or 0.00121283 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.52 or 0.00175397 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,541.65 or 0.07437966 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,491.51 or 0.99738913 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.25 or 0.00859484 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002779 BTC.

About CryptoFlow

CryptoFlow’s total supply is 386,848,901 coins and its circulating supply is 92,026,159 coins. CryptoFlow’s official website is cryptoflow.co.uk . CryptoFlow’s official Twitter account is @CryptoFlow7 and its Facebook page is accessible here

