CryptoFranc Hits Market Cap of $2.16 Million (XCHF)

CryptoFranc (CURRENCY:XCHF) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 16th. Over the last week, CryptoFranc has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. CryptoFranc has a market cap of $2.16 million and $67,626.00 worth of CryptoFranc was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoFranc coin can currently be purchased for $1.08 or 0.00002269 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.98 or 0.00063046 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002936 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67.77 or 0.00142545 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00013928 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $386.02 or 0.00811886 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.56 or 0.00047450 BTC.

CryptoFranc Profile

CryptoFranc (XCHF) is a coin. It was first traded on November 1st, 2018. CryptoFranc’s total supply is 2,000,000 coins. The official website for CryptoFranc is www.swisscryptotokens.ch . The official message board for CryptoFranc is www.swisscryptotokens.ch/blog . CryptoFranc’s official Twitter account is @SwissTokens and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The CryptoFranc (XCHF) is an ERC-20 stablecoin issued by Swiss Crypto Tokens AG, representing a Swiss Franc denominated bond. All XCHF are fully backed by physical CHF banknotes which are audited by Grant Thornton Bank Audit Ltd on a monthly basis. “

Buying and Selling CryptoFranc

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFranc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoFranc should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoFranc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

