Cryptopay Price Tops $0.11 on Top Exchanges (CPAY)

Cryptopay (CURRENCY:CPAY) traded 20.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. One Cryptopay coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000223 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cryptopay has a market cap of $7.33 million and approximately $265.00 worth of Cryptopay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Cryptopay has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cryptopay Coin Profile

CPAY is a coin. Cryptopay’s total supply is 90,414,745 coins and its circulating supply is 68,381,075 coins. The Reddit community for Cryptopay is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptopay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cryptopay’s official website is cryptopay.me . Cryptopay’s official message board is blog.cryptopay.me . Cryptopay’s official Twitter account is @cryptopay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptopay is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their digital payment solutions. Cryptopay provides services like a Bitcoin wallet, a CPAY credit card, a Bitcoin payment gateway, brokerage services, and a Peer-to-Peer marketplace. Cryptopay token will benefit the tokens holders with a monthly basis reward, starting with 10% of the total revenue from the services available. Depending on the business success, it could be replaced by referral commissions. “

Cryptopay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptopay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptopay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptopay using one of the exchanges listed above.

