Cryptrust Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (CTRT)

Cryptrust (CURRENCY:CTRT) traded 25.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 16th. During the last week, Cryptrust has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar. One Cryptrust coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cryptrust has a total market cap of $36,226.06 and $1,190.00 worth of Cryptrust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002278 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.50 or 0.00074304 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58.05 or 0.00121518 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.27 or 0.00176401 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,563.72 or 0.07460005 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,881.50 or 1.00231268 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 30.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $411.16 or 0.00860684 BTC.

Cryptrust Coin Profile

Cryptrust’s total supply is 8,966,516,684 coins and its circulating supply is 7,092,756,485 coins. Cryptrust’s official Twitter account is @cryptrustdapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cryptrust is cryptrust.io

Cryptrust Coin Trading

