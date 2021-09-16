CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Purchased by Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 931.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,200 shares during the quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 216.6% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,357,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $524,739,000 after acquiring an additional 11,190,252 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of CSX by 196.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,337,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $363,720,000 after purchasing an additional 7,514,629 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of CSX by 217.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 9,327,357 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $299,222,000 after purchasing an additional 6,387,058 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of CSX by 293.3% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 7,642,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $245,169,000 after purchasing an additional 5,699,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of CSX by 177.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,910,408 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $221,686,000 after purchasing an additional 4,421,724 shares in the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $37.67 to $38.33 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. TD Securities upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.67.

In related news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total value of $2,611,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 161,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total transaction of $5,102,989.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 314,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,946,605.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 291,487 shares of company stock worth $9,367,739. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 375,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,962,539. The company has a market cap of $69.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.37 and a 200-day moving average of $32.90. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $25.13 and a 52 week high of $34.96.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. CSX had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 29.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 30.33%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

