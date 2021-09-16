CubicFarm Systems (OTCMKTS:CUBXF) Shares Down 3.6%

Shares of CubicFarm Systems Corp. (OTCMKTS:CUBXF) dropped 3.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.04 and last traded at $1.07. Approximately 10,831 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 22,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.11.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.13.

About CubicFarm Systems (OTCMKTS:CUBXF)

CubicFarm Systems Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells cubic farming systems for farmers worldwide. The company offers CubicFarm System and CubicFarms' HydroGreen System. Its systems help farmers to produce lettuce, basil, microgreens, nutraceutical ingredients, and animal feed. The company was formerly known as Forty Foot Farms Ltd.

