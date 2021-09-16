CUE Protocol (CUE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $398,434.90

CUE Protocol (CURRENCY:CUE) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. One CUE Protocol coin can now be purchased for $52.31 or 0.00109776 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, CUE Protocol has traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar. CUE Protocol has a market cap of $398,434.90 and $3,314.00 worth of CUE Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002302 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.81 or 0.00073050 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.40 or 0.00122566 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.12 or 0.00176532 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,590.76 or 0.07535662 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,648.80 or 0.99996891 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $416.96 or 0.00875051 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002780 BTC.

About CUE Protocol

CUE Protocol’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,617 coins. CUE Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cueprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Cue Protocol is a community-driven protocol with deflationary mechanics. 2.5% of every transaction is collected by the governance wallet. The community can vote on the use of the governance wallet such as a burn. “

