Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ:CUEN) Short Interest Update

Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ:CUEN) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 75,200 shares, a decrease of 54.9% from the August 15th total of 166,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cuentas during the 2nd quarter worth $385,000. Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in shares of Cuentas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $261,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cuentas in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cuentas in the second quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Cuentas during the second quarter worth $78,000. 1.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cuentas alerts:

CUEN opened at $3.02 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.27. Cuentas has a fifty-two week low of $2.04 and a fifty-two week high of $9.25.

Cuentas, Inc is a financial technology company, which focuses on the business of using proprietary technology to provide e-banking and e-commerce services delivering mobile banking, online banking, prepaid debit and digital content services to the unbanked, underbanked and underserved communities. It operates through the Telecommunications and General Purpose Reloadable Cards segments.

Read More: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Cuentas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cuentas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.