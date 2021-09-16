CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) Director Michael Mcknight Sells 6,229 Shares

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) Director Michael Mcknight sold 6,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $105,893.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Michael Mcknight also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 14th, Michael Mcknight sold 26,116 shares of CURO Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $437,181.84.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Michael Mcknight sold 36,176 shares of CURO Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total transaction of $597,627.52.

On Thursday, July 15th, Michael Mcknight sold 29,046 shares of CURO Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $479,259.00.

On Tuesday, July 13th, Michael Mcknight sold 41,328 shares of CURO Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $669,926.88.

CURO Group stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.00. 184,761 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,316. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.78. CURO Group Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.53 and a fifty-two week high of $20.81. The stock has a market cap of $704.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 5.05.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.18. CURO Group had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 19.21%. The business had revenue of $187.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that CURO Group Holdings Corp. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. CURO Group’s dividend payout ratio is 28.95%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 62.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of CURO Group during the second quarter worth $74,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of CURO Group during the second quarter worth $108,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CURO Group during the second quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of CURO Group during the first quarter worth $148,000. 37.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CURO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised CURO Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on CURO Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th.

CURO Group Company Profile

CURO Group Holdings Corp. is a consumer finance company, which engages in the provision of services and lending products for under banked consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The United States segment operates the Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, and Avio Credit brands.

