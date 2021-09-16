Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.43.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CWK. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $16.50 target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a report on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Cushman & Wakefield in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other Cushman & Wakefield news, CEO W Brett White sold 174,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $3,188,056.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 977,727 shares in the company, valued at $17,843,517.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 5,810,442 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $106,040,566.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,045,783 shares of company stock worth $110,283,985. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield during the second quarter valued at about $1,242,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 21.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 33,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 6,027 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 34.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 331,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,784,000 after buying an additional 84,560 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc bought a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the second quarter valued at about $17,470,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the second quarter valued at about $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

CWK traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.36. 11,373 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,003,207. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.59. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.50. Cushman & Wakefield has a one year low of $9.83 and a one year high of $19.44.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cushman & Wakefield will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

