cVault.finance Market Capitalization Tops $179.65 Million (CORE)

cVault.finance (CURRENCY:CORE) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. One cVault.finance coin can currently be bought for about $17,965.22 or 0.37837561 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, cVault.finance has traded 57.7% higher against the dollar. cVault.finance has a market capitalization of $179.65 million and approximately $723,029.00 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.83 or 0.00062826 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002107 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002921 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.03 or 0.00141186 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00013873 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002107 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $379.79 or 0.00799907 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.39 or 0.00047159 BTC.

cVault.finance Coin Profile

cVault.finance is a coin. It launched on August 3rd, 2017. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 coins. cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @coremedia_info . The official website for cVault.finance is cvault.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance. “

cVault.finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade cVault.finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy cVault.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

