CVCoin (CVN) 1-Day Volume Tops $229,995.00

CVCoin (CURRENCY:CVN) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 16th. One CVCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $13.78 or 0.00028680 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, CVCoin has traded 65.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. CVCoin has a market capitalization of $170.59 million and $229,995.00 worth of CVCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002281 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.37 or 0.00075698 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.30 or 0.00121347 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.34 or 0.00175558 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,551.53 or 0.07392673 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,897.70 or 0.99701137 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $412.58 or 0.00858793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CVCoin Coin Profile

CVCoin’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,380,890 coins. CVCoin’s official Twitter account is @cvcoin_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CVCoin is https://reddit.com/r/Crypviser . CVCoin’s official website is crypviser.network . The official message board for CVCoin is medium.com/@crypviser

Buying and Selling CVCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CVCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CVCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CVCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

