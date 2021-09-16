CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Bought by Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC increased its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 411,010 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,923 shares during the period. CVS Health comprises 2.0% of Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $34,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 3.8% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 882,624 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $66,400,000 after acquiring an additional 32,188 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,358 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,436 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 426,609 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $32,094,000 after buying an additional 49,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group now owns 8,766 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on CVS Health from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on CVS Health in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.89.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $85.31. The stock had a trading volume of 252,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,445,085. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $112.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $55.36 and a one year high of $90.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.06.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $72.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $228,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 140,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,197,487. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $79.55 per share, with a total value of $238,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,919.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.