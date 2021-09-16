CWM Advisors LLC Acquires 688 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $3,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 255.0% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 52.4% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on PH. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $364.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $366.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $337.29.

PH traded down $0.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $289.57. The stock had a trading volume of 7,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,633. The stock has a market cap of $37.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.81. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $192.25 and a one year high of $324.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $299.05 and a 200-day moving average of $305.51.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 12.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.39%.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. The firm also provides engineered solutions for mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers products to original equipment manufacturers.

