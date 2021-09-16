CWM Advisors LLC Acquires 739 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,532 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $2,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 57.1% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in SBA Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 128.8% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 905.6% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in SBA Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

SBAC traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $355.24. The stock had a trading volume of 6,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,144. The stock has a market cap of $38.92 billion, a PE ratio of 148.11 and a beta of 0.21. SBA Communications Co. has a one year low of $232.88 and a one year high of $369.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $348.07 and a 200-day moving average of $311.26.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $575.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.96 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 12.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.58%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SBAC shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on SBA Communications from $312.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on SBA Communications from $365.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on SBA Communications from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on SBA Communications from $346.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on SBA Communications from $337.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $360.75.

In other news, CFO Brendan Thomas Cavanagh sold 60,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.51, for a total transaction of $21,990,178.13. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,323,546.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Brian D. Lazarus sold 24,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.17, for a total value of $8,884,382.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 292,752 shares of company stock worth $105,204,175. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

Featured Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.