CWM Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $2,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 86.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

ABC stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $125.01. 7,693 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,034,234. The firm has a market cap of $25.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.79, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.78. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1-year low of $92.00 and a 1-year high of $128.87.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $53.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.62 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a negative return on equity of 694.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 22.28%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.11.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 20,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total value of $2,402,788.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.23, for a total transaction of $712,992.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,183 shares in the company, valued at $8,579,243.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,380 shares of company stock worth $8,127,404. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

