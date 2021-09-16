CWM Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,494 shares during the period. Caterpillar accounts for 1.2% of CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $9,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 56.1% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 23,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,213,000 after purchasing an additional 8,609 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 13.0% during the second quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 14,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 18.2% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.4% in the second quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 80.4% in the second quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 92,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,022,000 after buying an additional 41,000 shares in the last quarter. 67.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $206.20 per share, for a total transaction of $103,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAT traded down $1.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $204.07. 97,251 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,378,461. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.73 and a twelve month high of $246.69. The stock has a market cap of $111.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The business had revenue of $12.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CAT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.80.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

