CWM Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,670 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $3,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IQV. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 8,868.0% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 850,346 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $164,235,000 after purchasing an additional 840,864 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 190.1% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 919,341 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $177,562,000 after buying an additional 602,391 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 88.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 981,645 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $189,594,000 after buying an additional 459,394 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 5.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,675,885 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,289,380,000 after buying an additional 372,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 98.0% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 610,847 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $117,979,000 after buying an additional 302,264 shares in the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IQV traded down $0.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $258.18. 4,577 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 905,256. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.00 and a twelve month high of $265.34. The stock has a market cap of $49.47 billion, a PE ratio of 82.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 23.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IQV shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $273.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.11.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

