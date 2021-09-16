CWM Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,078 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,923 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $3,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CTSH. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 655,925 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $51,241,000 after buying an additional 7,345 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth about $230,000. Commerce Bank raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.4% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,336 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 12.0% during the first quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 6,411 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 14.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 180,048 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $14,065,000 after purchasing an additional 22,892 shares during the period. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

CTSH stock traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $76.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,320,835. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.34. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $65.58 and a 1 year high of $82.73. The stock has a market cap of $40.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.07%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.13.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total value of $200,513.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,153.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.