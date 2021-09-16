CWM Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,558 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $2,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 0.6% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,562 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Equifax by 1.0% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,223 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc lifted its holdings in Equifax by 3.2% in the first quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 1,590 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in Equifax by 1.2% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,389 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Equifax by 6.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 986 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EFX traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $274.12. The company had a trading volume of 7,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,227. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Equifax Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.98 and a 52 week high of $279.59. The firm has a market cap of $33.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.01, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $260.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.03.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 29.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.38%.

In other news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 2,001 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.49, for a total transaction of $515,237.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EFX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Equifax from $220.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Equifax from $241.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist raised their price target on shares of Equifax from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Equifax from $259.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.42.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

