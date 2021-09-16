CWM Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 114.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,999 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,872 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $2,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 24.9% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 27,104 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,455,000 after purchasing an additional 5,403 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 9.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 650,689 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $119,986,000 after purchasing an additional 53,462 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 379.2% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,855 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 9,381 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 2.8% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 28,023 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,675,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 2.8% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 107,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,486,000 after buying an additional 2,931 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FTNT traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $301.45. 12,327 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,081,083. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.75 and a 12-month high of $322.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $291.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.23 billion, a PE ratio of 97.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.12.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 49.90%. The business had revenue of $801.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $297.00 to $324.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.19.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.27, for a total transaction of $12,050,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,978,451 shares in the company, valued at $1,801,127,932.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.31, for a total transaction of $2,408,069.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,978.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,080 shares of company stock worth $15,046,015 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

