CWM Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,042 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $2,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 128.9% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 206 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 95.9% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 44.5% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 503 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 8,256 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total value of $1,492,602.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 677 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.07, for a total transaction of $106,336.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,549,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of KEYS traded down $0.61 on Thursday, hitting $179.03. 11,453 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,041,443. The company has a market capitalization of $32.98 billion, a PE ratio of 40.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.11. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $95.44 and a one year high of $182.49.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 29.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

KEYS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $158.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.60.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.