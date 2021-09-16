CWM Advisors LLC Buys 113,946 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 220.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,946 shares during the period. CSX makes up approximately 0.7% of CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $5,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in CSX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,319,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,823,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $368,642,000 after acquiring an additional 255,092 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the 2nd quarter worth $1,590,000. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 325.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 18,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 14,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 27,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CSX traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $30.79. The company had a trading volume of 298,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,962,539. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.90. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $25.13 and a 12 month high of $34.96.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. CSX had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 23.96%. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.33%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CSX shares. TD Securities upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

In other news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 161,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total value of $5,102,989.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 314,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,946,605.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John J. Zillmer sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total transaction of $2,611,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 291,487 shares of company stock worth $9,367,739. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

