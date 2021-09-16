CWM Advisors LLC Buys 1,342 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 19.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,287 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Align Technology comprises about 0.7% of CWM Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $5,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its holdings in Align Technology by 0.8% in the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 1,829 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Align Technology by 6.8% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its holdings in Align Technology by 1.6% in the second quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Align Technology by 2.9% in the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 712 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Align Technology by 7.3% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.73, for a total transaction of $3,108,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,295,543.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $1,625,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,186 shares of company stock valued at $18,568,508 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ALGN. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Align Technology in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price target for the company. Stephens upgraded Align Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Align Technology from $735.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Align Technology from $715.00 to $732.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $680.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN traded up $12.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $723.15. 12,155 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 586,584. The company has a market cap of $57.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.68. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $297.44 and a one year high of $735.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $679.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $613.00.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.26 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 20.10%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

