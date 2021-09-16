CWM Advisors LLC Buys 1,818 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,452 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $4,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EOG. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in EOG Resources by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in EOG Resources by 427.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EOG shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $92.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays raised shares of EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Johnson Rice cut shares of EOG Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of EOG Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.33.

EOG Resources stock traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $73.84. 135,405 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,504,328. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.60. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.22 and a fifty-two week high of $87.99. The company has a market capitalization of $43.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.25.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 12.77%. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 275.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.