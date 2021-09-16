CWM Advisors LLC Buys 1,906 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $3,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Centene by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,444,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,840,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809,039 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Centene by 20.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,792,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041,173 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Centene by 57.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,288,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378,239 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Centene by 3.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,721,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,669,000 after purchasing an additional 250,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Centene by 11.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,094,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,421,000 after purchasing an additional 719,038 shares in the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Centene alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Centene from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Centene from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Centene from $73.50 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.89.

Shares of CNC stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $61.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,753,677. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $35.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.23. Centene Co. has a 1-year low of $53.60 and a 1-year high of $75.59.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.16). Centene had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $31.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 4,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 9,366 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $655,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.