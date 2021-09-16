CWM Advisors LLC Buys 2,922 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares during the period. Emerson Electric comprises approximately 0.6% of CWM Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 514.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,075,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,833,000 after purchasing an additional 900,113 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 125.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,416,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,786,000 after acquiring an additional 787,971 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,165,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,623,764,000 after acquiring an additional 676,481 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2,948.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 573,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,717,000 after acquiring an additional 554,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 19.9% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,183,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,221,000 after acquiring an additional 528,408 shares in the last quarter. 72.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.95.

In other news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total value of $1,300,548.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,367.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $99.09. 51,532 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,589,801. The company has a market cap of $59.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.99 and a 200 day moving average of $95.88. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $63.16 and a 52-week high of $105.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 13.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

