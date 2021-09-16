CWM Advisors LLC Buys 3,614 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,579 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,614 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $2,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in Amphenol by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 10,148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 2nd quarter worth $235,000. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 131,434 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,991,000 after acquiring an additional 11,821 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 85,605 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,855,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 235,776 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $16,129,000 after acquiring an additional 8,361 shares during the last quarter. 94.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Amphenol stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $76.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,615,550. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.92. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $50.85 and a one year high of $77.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $45.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.25.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 25.50%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 31.02%.

In other news, VP Martin Booker sold 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.29, for a total value of $10,680,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,680,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Luc Walter sold 82,400 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.59, for a total transaction of $6,063,816.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 462,900 shares of company stock worth $34,706,495 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on APH. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.38.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

