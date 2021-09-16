CWM Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 37,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,223,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.3% in the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 0.6% during the first quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 37,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.5% in the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 9,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.2% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.8% in the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 34,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AZN shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN traded down $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $56.23. 239,556 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,942,293. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $46.48 and a 1-year high of $60.93. The firm has a market cap of $174.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.97 and a 200-day moving average of $55.19.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 40.02%. As a group, analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is 68.16%.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

