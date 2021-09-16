CWM Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,409 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the quarter. Illumina makes up 0.6% of CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $4,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in Illumina by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,199 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new stake in Illumina in the 2nd quarter worth $1,086,000. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Illumina by 552.4% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,438 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Illumina by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 48,289 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $18,546,000 after purchasing an additional 6,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management lifted its stake in Illumina by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 4,892 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.01, for a total transaction of $144,757.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,881 shares of company stock worth $1,873,334 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $425.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $392.06.

NASDAQ:ILMN traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $448.95. 6,849 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 906,376. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.01, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.91. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $260.42 and a 52 week high of $555.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $482.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $438.73. The company has a quick ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 18.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

