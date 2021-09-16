CWM Advisors LLC Has $10.97 Million Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,890 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for 1.4% of CWM Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $10,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 6.4% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 106.4% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 6,401 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,007,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 12.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 218,733 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $48,211,000 after acquiring an additional 23,878 shares in the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UNP traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $203.65. 73,473 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,841,890. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $171.50 and a 52-week high of $231.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $218.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.73. The company has a market cap of $132.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.26%.

UNP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, July 9th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.89.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

