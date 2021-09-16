CWM Advisors LLC Has $2.50 Million Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,026 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,415 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $2,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 213,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,061,000 after buying an additional 18,102 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 3,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PCAR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on PACCAR from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Vertical Research upgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on PACCAR from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.08.

Shares of PCAR traded down $1.84 on Thursday, reaching $82.74. 45,338 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,988,897. The firm has a market cap of $28.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.31. PACCAR Inc has a 12 month low of $79.05 and a 12 month high of $103.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.25.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.02. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 7.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 99.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

