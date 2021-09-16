CWM Advisors LLC Has $2.63 Million Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,721 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $2,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AMETEK in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AME traded up $0.72 during trading on Thursday, reaching $132.15. The stock had a trading volume of 15,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 966,570. The stock has a market cap of $30.55 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.10. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $94.90 and a one year high of $140.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $135.67 and a 200-day moving average of $132.77.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.25%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on AMETEK from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird raised AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AMETEK from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on AMETEK from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.50.

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 5,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.28, for a total value of $682,564.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.44, for a total transaction of $400,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,648 shares in the company, valued at $7,692,549.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

