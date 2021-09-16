CWM Advisors LLC Has $2.78 Million Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

CWM Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,948 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $2,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NUE. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the second quarter valued at $29,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Nucor in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Nucor by 2,452.9% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Nucor in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Nucor in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. 76.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nucor alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NUE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Nucor from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nucor in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Nucor in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Nucor in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.31.

NYSE NUE traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $109.00. 62,171 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,272,203. The business’s 50-day moving average is $108.52 and its 200-day moving average is $94.87. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $44.05 and a twelve month high of $128.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 3.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.38.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.23. Nucor had a return on equity of 26.26% and a net margin of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 19.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO James D. Frias sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.09, for a total value of $6,501,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,431 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total value of $437,109.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 139,814 shares of company stock valued at $15,115,839. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.