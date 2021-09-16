CWM Advisors LLC Has $3.19 Million Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $3,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Paychex by 820.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PAYX. Argus boosted their target price on Paychex from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Paychex from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Paychex from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Paychex from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Paychex from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.29.

Paychex stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $109.41. The stock had a trading volume of 30,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,640,219. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.08 and a 1 year high of $118.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $113.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.54. The stock has a market cap of $39.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.91.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.02 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 27.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.84%.

Paychex declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 8th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.82, for a total value of $78,080.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,411 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,620.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 10,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.41, for a total value of $1,219,648.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,218.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 283,467 shares of company stock worth $31,877,536. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

