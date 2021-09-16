CWM Advisors LLC Has $3.56 Million Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,715 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $3,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 11.0% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 878 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 1.5% during the first quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 2.8% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 4,123 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 0.4% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,715 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 0.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,749 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $113.85. 16,760 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,968,072. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $40.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.02. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $84.68 and a one year high of $134.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.54.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 45.58% and a net margin of 7.73%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is presently 97.44%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Ross Stores from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.50.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

