CWM Advisors LLC Has $3.78 Million Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,755 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,114 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 3,647 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,134 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 88.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on VRTX. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $261.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.70.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX traded down $2.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $186.26. 28,268 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,037,075. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.43. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $185.32 and a twelve month high of $280.99. The company has a market cap of $48.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.50.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.80%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $195.65 per share, with a total value of $1,956,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 69,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,599,827.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.