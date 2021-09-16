CWM Advisors LLC Has $3.99 Million Stock Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $3,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GPN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,241,000 after purchasing an additional 36,216 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,360,000 after purchasing an additional 6,803 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Global Payments by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 42,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,570,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GPN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Global Payments from $231.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Global Payments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.38.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Steven Sloan bought 2,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $169.87 per share, for a total transaction of $500,437.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,477,015.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Joia M. Johnson bought 590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $170.40 per share, for a total transaction of $100,536.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 4,686 shares of company stock worth $800,475. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GPN stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Thursday, hitting $164.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,918,761. The company has a market cap of $48.38 billion, a PE ratio of 57.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $174.66 and a 200-day moving average of $192.33. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.33 and a 52 week high of $220.81.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.14. Global Payments had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.64%.

Global Payments declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, August 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

