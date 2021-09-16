CWM Advisors LLC Has $5.21 Million Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,339 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the quarter. NXP Semiconductors makes up approximately 0.7% of CWM Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $5,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,712 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,793,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 5,557 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 7,158 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,430 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,556,000 after buying an additional 2,899 shares during the period. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 4,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.69, for a total value of $1,040,668.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,753 shares in the company, valued at $8,838,692.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter Kelly sold 127,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $28,658,992.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,810,540.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 182,305 shares of company stock valued at $40,748,841. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NXPI traded down $2.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $210.27. 53,325 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,015,261. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $208.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.64. The company has a market cap of $55.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.40. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $117.25 and a one year high of $228.72.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 10.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.19%.

NXPI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho downgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $213.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.31.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

See Also: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.