CWM Advisors LLC Has $6.08 Million Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,609 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares during the quarter. Zoetis comprises about 0.8% of CWM Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $6,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis by 1,069.2% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in Zoetis by 97.0% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis by 60.2% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on ZTS. Barclays upped their price objective on Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James downgraded Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.08.

Shares of ZTS stock traded down $0.86 on Thursday, hitting $203.10. 13,876 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,788,148. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $203.20 and a 200 day moving average of $181.33. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.41 and a fifty-two week high of $210.10.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 25.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 22,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total value of $4,471,591.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.55, for a total value of $2,951,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,838,955.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,003 shares of company stock valued at $9,711,854 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

