CWM Advisors LLC Has $9.77 Million Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,054 shares during the period. NextEra Energy comprises about 1.3% of CWM Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $9,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 74.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $349,944.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,355,612. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $517,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 123,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,250,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $84.10. 199,914 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,868,847. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.48. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.79 and a 52 week high of $87.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.96.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.45.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

