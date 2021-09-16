CWM Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,828 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $2,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Waters during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Waters by 66.2% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Waters in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Waters by 25.1% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 274 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Waters alerts:

Waters stock traded down $9.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $400.27. 9,509 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,777. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $396.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $338.54. Waters Co. has a 12 month low of $187.31 and a 12 month high of $428.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $24.56 billion, a PE ratio of 38.41, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.80.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $681.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.36 million. Waters had a return on equity of 387.10% and a net margin of 24.73%. Waters’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current year.

WAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded Waters from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Waters from $297.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Waters from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Waters from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $306.64.

In related news, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $1,975,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.43, for a total value of $1,593,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,449 shares in the company, valued at $6,553,775.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,260 shares of company stock worth $5,300,907 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Waters

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

Featured Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.