CWM Advisors LLC Invests $14.27 Million in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT)

CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 162,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,274,000. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 1.9% of CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. CWM Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.61% of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VGLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 880,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,937,000 after buying an additional 289,376 shares in the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 683,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,552,000 after buying an additional 193,000 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 593,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,105,000 after buying an additional 135,941 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 322,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,736,000 after buying an additional 84,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Act Two Investors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,852,000.

VGLT traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $90.95. 53,857 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,022,406. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.77. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $81.32 and a one year high of $100.86.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.142 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

