CWM Advisors LLC Purchases 1,574 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,392 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $3,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,047 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 2,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,986 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.41, for a total transaction of $1,168,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 16,237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.57, for a total transaction of $9,491,663.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 1,500 shares of company stock worth $852,500 and sold 19,103 shares worth $11,139,859. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SVB Financial Group stock traded up $11.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $609.66. 6,018 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 450,347. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $221.55 and a fifty-two week high of $608.84. The company has a market capitalization of $34.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $570.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $554.03.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.48 by $2.61. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.42 EPS. SVB Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 30.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $570.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $559.09 price target on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $556.76 price target (down previously from $566.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $626.34.

SVB Financial Group Profile

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

