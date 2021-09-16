CWM Advisors LLC Purchases 1,891 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,177 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $4,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. Third Point LLC grew its position in Aptiv by 3.3% in the first quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,550,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $213,745,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in Aptiv by 23.6% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 12,296 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its position in Aptiv by 11.4% in the second quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 189,787 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,809,000 after acquiring an additional 19,437 shares during the period. Miura Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Aptiv in the first quarter worth $6,481,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Aptiv by 7.8% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,980 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptiv alerts:

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total transaction of $917,700.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APTV traded down $4.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $149.55. 26,824 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,526,429. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $40.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 2.10. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $82.12 and a one year high of $170.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.49.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). Aptiv had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Aptiv from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Aptiv from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Aptiv from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Aptiv from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Aptiv from $164.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.88.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.